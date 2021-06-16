Joe Biden Appoints Pakistani-American as Top Federal Regulator

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, has appointed Lina Khan, a Big Tech critic of Pakistani-origin, as the Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

She was sworn in as the FTC Chair just hours after being confirmed by the Senate as one of the five members of the governing body while surpassing other nominees by a resounding 69-28 votes.

At the age of 32, Khan is reportedly the youngest chair in the history of the federal antitrust watchdog.

Her tweet about it read, “tremendous honor to have been selected by President Biden to lead the Federal Trade Commission”.

I’m so grateful to the Senate for my confirmation. Congress created the FTC to safeguard fair competition and protect consumers, workers, and honest businesses from unfair & deceptive practices. I look forward to upholding this mission with vigor and serving the American public. — Lina Khan (@linamkhan) June 15, 2021

US Senator Elizabeth Warren complimented Khan on her appointment to the high chair. While discussing the ongoing crackdown on the so-called ‘Big Tech dynasty of Silicon Valley companies’, she remarked,

Lina brings deep knowledge and expertise to this role and will be a fearless champion for consumers.

With Khan in control, Warren said that the government will “make big, structural change by reviving antitrust enforcement and fighting monopolies that threaten our economy, our society, and our democracy”.

About Lina Khan

Lina Khan was born in London to Pakistani parents who later migrated to the USA when she was eleven.

She was a professor at Columbia University Law School and brought a lot of attention to the antitrust game with her outstanding achievements for working on the ‘Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox’ as a student of Law at Yale University in 2017.

Between 2019 and 2020, Khan had helped to lay the infrastructure for a new means of practicing the antitrust laws while working as counsel to a House Judiciary antitrust panel. She played a pivotal role in conducting an investigation of the market power of tech giants that had caused numerous problems for the American government during the last decade.

She was also a legal adviser to Rohit Chopra, an FTC commissioner, prior to which she had worked as a legal director at Open Markets Institute, a company that advocates against corporate infringements.