Medical Students Challenge National Licensing Exam in Court

Several MBBS/BDS-qualified students have filed a joint petition at the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the imposition of a condition of a medical licensing examination.

According to the details, Sufyan Akhtar and 20 other students filed the petition stating that at the time of their admissions, there had been no condition of the National Licencing Examination (NLE).

The counsel of the students, Awais Khalid, stated that after the completion of their examinations, medical students are required to complete a mandatory house job/internship for full registration. However, the petitioners are being asked to pass the NLE under Section 20 of the Pakistan Medical Commission Act, 2020 to obtain full registration.

The advocate argued that this NLE condition is unlawful as there has been no such condition in the entire course of the MBBS/BDS.

“It is a settled principle of law that strong presumption of the prospective application attached to legislation exist which can only be displaced if text expressly intends to apply retrospectively or if the necessary implication is clearly spelled out from words of the statute,” contended Advocate Khalid.