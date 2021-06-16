Pak Oman Microfinance Bank Appoints New CEO

The Board of Directors of the Pak Oman Microfinance Bank has appointed Farooq Rashid as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Rashid has more than 25 years of senior management experience, including a decade of strategic development and the promotion of digital financial services with AKBL, MMBL, and NRSP-MFBL.

He is well-experienced in establishing new ventures and performed exceptionally well in designing strategies and implementing innovative schemes, including Digital Financial Services, Process Re-Engineering, Project Management, and Consumer Banking.

Rashid has a Bachelor’s degree from Kennesaw State University and a Master’s of Business Administration from Brenau University from the USA. He had started his career as a Management Trainee officer at Askari Commercial Bank Ltd. in 1996, and lead JazzCash while working for Mobilink Bank Ltd. His last role was as the Head of Digital Financial Services NRSP – MFBL.