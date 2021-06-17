Shafqat Mahmood Announces Decision on Entry Tests for Admissions in Universities

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training decided on Wednesday to allow all the students to take the E-CAT/engineering examination to get admission in universities.

The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood, chaired a meeting on Wednesday in which it was unanimously decided that the students who had either taken or will appear in the FSc./O-Levels examinations will be permitted to take the E-CAT/Engineering examinations to ensure their timely admissions in engineering universities.

ALSO READ

Budget Allocated for PSDP 2021-22 Will Be Used for Older Projects

High officials from the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), the Higher Education Commission (HEC), and the Vice-Chancellors of the Engineering Universities attended the meeting.

ALSO READ

Sindh Will Not Fail Students This Year

The attendees discussed various possibilities including the option to save the academic year of the students who had been affected by COVID-19, and allowing A2 students of the Cambridge stream whose results are expected in January to take the examinations by awarding them a provisional admission conditional with their final examinations and results.