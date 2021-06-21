Javed Afridi Teases the Launch of MG 6 Pro in Pakistan

It can safely be said that Javed Afridi is perhaps the most proficient marketer out of all the chief figures in the Pakistani automotive industry. His social media teasers and other marketing exploits are what got Morris Garages (MG) Pakistan on the map in the first place, and from there, his continued social media activity helped the brand garner more popularity.

In his most recent social media post, Afridi has hinted that the all-new MG6 Pro might be on its way to Pakistan soon.

ALSO READ

Exclusive: Skoda Wants to Launch Its Cars in Pakistan

For the curious, MG 6 is a C-Segment compact family sedan that goes up against the likes of Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic. The Chinese Market has just witnessed the debut of a completely redesigned 3rd generation MG 6, with the Pro trim-level being a step up from the normal trim-level, thanks to its slightly more aggressive looks and sportier interior design.

As far as the features and powertrain of the vehicle are concerned, what you see in the images is all the information you’ll get at the moment. That is because the vehicle has just been revealed in the Chinese market, and the company is waiting for the official launch to reveal the complete information about the vehicle.

So far, the Chinese media has been told by the company that, in the Pro trim-level, the vehicle will get a 1.5-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 180 horsepower and a rather healthy 280 newton-meters of torque.

Inside, MG 6 Pro boasts a brand-new fully digital instrument panel, a stylish three-spoke steering wheel with smart controls, paddle shifters, a massive 10.1-inch infotainment screen, accompanied by some simple, yet modern-looking physical buttons located below.

ALSO READ

These Variants of Kia Stonic Will Launch in Pakistan: Report

Although the arrival of a modern and rather exciting new vehicle in the market seems like an exciting prospect, let us not hold our breaths just yet, since, if Afridi’s teasers are anything to go by, there are a lot of vehicles that should’ve been launched Pakistan by now, including names such as the RX8 SUV, the Gloster SUV, the Extender pickup truck, MG 5 sedan, and the MG 3 hatchback.

Plus, with the new policy promoting smaller vehicles, launching a bigger and more extravagant vehicle seems like a counter-intuitive business decision. With that said, it would be interesting to see which market segment Javed Afridi chooses to entertain in times to come.