Exclusive: Skoda Wants to Launch Its Cars in Pakistan

The recent arrival and success of several new automakers in Pakistan has piqued the interest of a vast number of car companies. In a recent development, Skoda Motors has expressed its interest in setting up a vehicle assembly plant in Pakistan.

The Skoda Motors delegation had a meeting with the Pakistani Ambassador in Prague, the Czech Republic on Monday. The meeting was attended by the Head of Global Regions for Skoda Motors Christian Seelen along with Petr Janeba, Head of Sales Asia, Ondřej Cerny, Head of New Markets, Ambassador Muhammad Khalid Jamali, and Head of Czech Pak Business Chambers Hassan Aslam.

According to our source, the company representatives reportedly acknowledged the recent growth of the automotive industry of Pakistan and expressed a keen interest in doing business in the Pakistani market.

About the Company

For the uninitiated, Skoda Motors is a Czech automobile manufacturer founded in 1895 as Laurin & Klement and headquartered in Mladá Boleslav, Czech Republic. In 1925 Laurin & Klement was acquired by the industrial conglomerate Skoda Works, which itself became state-owned in 1948.

After 1991 Skoda was gradually privatized to the Volkswagen Audi Group (VAG), becoming a subsidiary in 1994 and a wholly-owned subsidiary in 2000.

Skoda is one of the most popular automakers in several parts of the world, with a presence in over 100 countries around the globe, and is the 2nd most profitable automaker in the VAG chain of subsidiaries, with Porsche being number one.

Cars Coming to Pakistan

Under the new policy that favors small cars more, our source suggested that the automaker is likely to debut in Pakistan with two new compact passenger vehicles, namely the Skoda Kamiq and the Skoda Fabia.

Skoda Kamiq

Skoda Kamiq is a sub-compact or a B-segment crossover SUV that competes in the international markets against the likes of Proton X50, Honda HR-V, Nissan Juke, Toyota C-HR, Kia Stonic, and other subcompact SUVs in the market.

The said SUV is offered in variants around the globe – depending on the market – namely; Kamiq Monte Carlo, Kamiq G-Tech (CNG compliant), Kamiq Scoutline, and Kamiq Clever. All variants are offered with various tech features such as a 9″ infotainment system, 10″ virtual cockpit, driver, passenger, side, and curtain airbags, various driver-assist features, premium materials, as well as optional features.

In terms of powertrain, the Kamiq is offered with 4 engine options, which are as follows:

A 1.0-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 95 horsepower and 175 Nm of torque paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox

A 1.0-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 115 horsepower and 200 Nm of torque paired to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox

A 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 150 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque paired to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox

A 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder diesel engine that makes 115 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque paired to a 5-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox

In India, the Kamiq is expected to go on sale sometime in 2021, where it will have a starting price of INR 1 million (PKR 2.11 million). With said features, powertrain, and price, the Kamiq has all the elements of a desirable little SUV in Pakistan.

Skoda Fabia

Skoda Fabia is a sub-compact or a B-segment family hatchback that competes in the international markets against the likes of Volkswagen Polo, Renault Clio, SEAT Ibiza, Ford Fiesta, and other similar hatchbacks in the market.

The car is offered with various advanced features such as a modern infotainment unit, an all-digital driver’s display, driver, passenger, side, and curtain airbags, various driver-assist features, premium materials, as well as a wide assortment of options.

In terms of powertrain, the Fabia is also offered with 4 engine options, which are as follows:

A 1.0-liter naturally aspirated 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 75 horsepower and 95 Nm of torque paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox

A 1.2-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 110 horsepower and 175 Nm of torque paired to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox

A 1.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 95 horsepower and 160 Nm of torque paired to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox

A 1.4-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder diesel engine that makes 90 horsepower and 230 Nm of torque paired to a 5-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox

The 2022 Skoda Fabia is yet to be launched in India, where it is expected to have a starting price of just INR 700,000 (PKR 1.48 million). Granted that such a low price for the Pakistani market is highly unlikely, but with the aforementioned features and performance, the Fabia is certainly a compelling product, even in a slightly higher price range.

Verdict

The possible arrival of Skoda could be a huge step up for the Pakistani automotive market, as the brand is known to produce vehicles with exceptional build quality, comfort, and reliability.

Skoda’s products not only have a chance to become popular among the customers – given the right marketing and pricing strategy – but would also compel the existing automakers in Pakistan to enhance their quality standards in order to keep up with the new entrant.