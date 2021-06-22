BISE Lahore Changes Schedule for Intermediate Exams Once Again

The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has revised the schedule for intermediate part-II exams once again.

As per the new schedule, Second Year examinations will start from July 10 in the provincial capital.

This was the fifth revision in the timetable since the announcement of exams last month, adding to students’ misery who have already been suffering from the last-minute call for exams.

Earlier, the Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) had announced to commence matric and intermediate exams from June 26 across the province till July 12.

The committee then revised the schedule last week, saying that the exams will start on July 14 and continue till August 05.

Note that the Federal Education Minister, Shafqat Mahmood, had made it clear that the board exams will be conducted across the country and no student will be promoted without assessments this year.

He, however, maintained that exams will only be held for elective subjects and the results will be made based on their performance in optional subjects.