Federal Ministry of Education Issues SOPs for Matric and Inter Exams

The Inter Board Committee Chairmen (IBCC) have prepared special guidelines for students and teachers to be followed during the Matriculation and Intermediate examinations this year.

This was done on the directives of the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood.

While issuing the health guidelines, the Ministry of Education said that it is the collective responsibility of students, teachers, and examination staff to implement the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the board examinations.

According to an inside source, the examination halls will be disinfected and cleaned regularly to reduce the risk of infection. The candidates will be directed to strictly follow the mask mandate and social distancing during the examinations and must leave the hall one by one after each examination.

The temperatures of the staff and candidates will be taken at the entry gate every day, and they will be asked to sanitize their hands before entering the examination halls.

The candidates and parents have already been assured that only fully vaccinated staff will be allowed to work at the examination centers.

There will also be separate drinking glasses for each student to minimize the spreading of the coronavirus.

Every examination center will have spacious seating arrangements to ensure a minimum distance of six feet between the candidates, with each hall containing no more than 50 seats.

The Matriculation examinations will commence on Monday, 12 July and will end on 30 July and the Intermediate examinations will be held between 10 and 30 July.