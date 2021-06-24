Karachi Develops a Rain Emergency Plan for Monsoon

District Administration Karachi has formulated a rain emergency plan to avoid last year’s crisis-like situation during the monsoon this year.

According to Administrator Karachi, Laeeq Ahmed, Karachi’s administration is better prepared this year in comparison to last year and citizens will be provided maximum relief during monsoon season.

Under the emergency plan, Karachi’s administration has acquired 15 rainwater drainage pumps that will be used for the cleaning of the rainwater drains. Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has 44 drains while District Municipal Corporations (DMCs) have 514 drains that will be cleaned before the onset of the monsoon season.

Administrator Karachi lamented that encroachment in the rainwater drains is the biggest reason rainwater inundates the roads of the provincial capital.

Besides, Administrator Karachi has recommended Chief Commissioner Karachi impose Section 144 on bathing and swimming in the sea till the end of the monsoon season.

Last year’s torrential monsoon rainfall in Karachi shattered all previous records. The rainfall wreaked devastation across the city as the streets and homes of the metropolis were inundated, rendering damage to property worth billions.

Thousands of citizens were stuck in office buildings and remote areas with no means of transportation while 41 people lost their lives in different rain-related incidents across Karachi.

Failure and degradation of telecommunication and internet services and electricity outages only aggravated the woes of the residents of Pakistan’s biggest city.