Here’s Why World’s Biggest Aircraft Landed at Karachi Airport

Posted 56 mins ago by Ahsan Gardezi
Antonov AN-225 | World's Biggest Aircraft | ProPakistani

The world’s largest cargo aircraft, Antonov An-225 Mriya, landed at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Wednesday this week, almost three years after it first entered Pakistan’s airspace.

Aviation authorities told reporters that the old Soviet-made plane had made a technical stopover at the airport for at least 21 hours before heading towards Cotswolds, England. While landing, the giant aircraft had made a stellar show of its size, prompting the citizens of Karachi to share photographs and videos of it on social media.

The flight was a part of the NATO forces’ withdrawal process, with the cargo belly carrying military equipment and foreign soldiers from war-torn Afghanistan.

ALSO READ

Two Pakistani Cities Ranked Among World’s Cheapest Cities

The strategic cargo aircraft had been built during the Soviet era in the mid-1980s, and was flown for the first time in 1988. Boasting a wingspan the size of a football field, including 32 wheels and 6 turbofan engines, the Antonov An-225 Mriya aircraft is capable of lifting 700 tons worth of weight on a full tank.

lens

Sarah Khan Mesmerizes Fans In HSY Bridal Wears
Read more in lens

perspective

Arvelon Co-Founder Speaks on The “Fair” Complex in Pakistan [Interview]
Read more in perspective
close
>