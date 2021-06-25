Multan Players Win Big in PSL 2021 Individual Awards

Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans cruised to their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title on Thursday after defeating Peshawar Zalmi by 47 runs in the final at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

The team that was once on the bottom of the points table, turned it around in the Abu Dhabi leg and ended up winning the tournament, on the back of some magnificent performances.

It was a total team effort that helped them win against all odds, something that was evident in the awards ceremony as a huge chunk of individual awards went to Sultans players.

Things started with Sohaib Maqsood, the third-highest scorer of the season with 428 runs, receiving three individual trophies; player of final, player of the tournament, and the best batsman of the tournament.

Shahnawaz Dahani, the pride of Larkana, also ended up with two awards – the best bowler of the tournament, as well as the emerging player of the tournament.

Mohammad Rizwan, the man who led Multan Sultans from the front and always believed in his team, even when they were reeling at the bottom of the table, was picked as the best wicketkeeper of the tournament. Notably, Rizwan was the second-highest run-getter after Babar Azam and became the only second batsman after Babar to score 500 runs in a PSL season.

The only award that went out of Sultans squad was the best fielder of PSL 2021 that went to Islamabad United’s Iftikhar Ahmed. Since he had departed for Pakistan early after his side was knocked out of the tournament in the second eliminator, Shan Masood received the award in his place.