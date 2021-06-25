Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines Will Now Warn Users About Rare Heart Problem

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has decided to add warnings about rare cases of heart inflammation in teenagers and young adults to COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

According to a report published in The Guardian, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory groups ascertained that the emergence of the heart problem is most likely linked to the vaccines. However, they remarked that it is imperative for people to get vaccinated despite the risks.

The CDC explained that patients who have heart inflammation problems after getting vaccinated generally recover from the symptoms and feel better after some time. In this regard, the US Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with US doctors and health officials, has released a joint statement that details:

We strongly encourage everyone age 12 and older who are eligible to receive the vaccine under Emergency Use Authorization to get vaccinated.

Concerns about the more highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus spreading across the United States and its impact on younger people have added to the urgency to increase vaccinations as America’s inoculation efforts have slowed down considerably.

The CDC is still assessing the risk from the heart condition, and has not specifically confirmed a causal relationship between the vaccines and the heart issue.