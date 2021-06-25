Quetta Bans Entry of Unvaccinated People in Public Places

The Quetta district administration has made vaccination mandatory for entry to all public places.

The local administration announced on Friday (25 June) that people who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus will not be allowed to enter shopping malls, banks, and government offices.

The administration has issued a notification that directs all the malls, banks, and public officers in the provincial capital to deny entry to individuals who do not carry their inoculation certificates. It also detailed that unvaccinated citizens will also be barred from entering public parks and other recreational spots, and will also not be allowed to use public transport services.

Vaccination cards will be checked at the entry points of all the specified places, and those found without them will be denied entry.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had made the COVID-19 vaccination obligatory for public and private sector employees on 9 June, and had directed government employees to get inoculated by 30 June.