WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has Made Over $1M in Merch Sales Since WrestleMania XL

The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes can now officially call himself “the face that runs the place,” as the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) reported Rhodes grossed a staggering $1 million in merchandise sales since WrestleMania 40.

After the American Nightmare finished his “Story” at WrestleMania 40, ending Roman Reigns’ 1,316 days as WWE Universal Champion, there should be no doubt that Cody Rhodes is the new face of WWE’s post-Bloodline era.

ALSO READ Two Pakistani Youngsters Clinch Silver Medals At Qatar Squash Junior Championship

Fans worldwide have proudly displayed their allegiance to Cody Rhodes, reflected in the exponential surge in merchandise sales since his championship triumph. Reports indicate that Rhodes’ merchandise revenue soared during WrestleMania weekend, surpassing the remarkable milestone of $1 million.

The overwhelming presence of Cody Rhodes merchandise in WWE arenas serves as a testament to his status as a leading figure in the organization’s current landscape. His victory has galvanized the WWE Universe, igniting fervent support and admiration for the newly crowned champion.

In response to Rhodes’ historic win, WWE swiftly released a commemorative t-shirt emblazoned with the phrase, “The Story Continues,” allowing fans to further commemorate the pivotal moment in Rhodes’ career.

Moreover, Rhodes’ ascent to the top of WWE has captured widespread attention, outpacing even legendary figures like The Rock in Google searches following his championship triumph. The heightened interest surrounding Rhodes underscores his undeniable impact and resonance with audiences worldwide.

As for Cody Rhodes’ title defence, former WWE Universal Champion and Tribal Chief, Roman Reign has taken a break for now. Cody does not have any immediate contender for his Undisputed Universal Championship yet. However, the Final Boss, aka The Rock, made it clear that he is coming back to challenge the American Nightmare soon.