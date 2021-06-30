DRAP Approves Another Made in Pakistan Ventilator

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has granted regulatory approval to another indigenously developed ICU ventilator.

Named as “PakVent-1,” the ventilator has been made by the National Engineering and Scientific Commission (NESCOM). The ventilator has a life expectancy of 10 years.

According to the official statement, DRAP’s Medical Devices Division, after thorough technical evaluation, has registered the life-support machine under DRAP Act 2012 for an initial period of five years.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz, has congratulated NESCOM and termed the development as a significant step towards self-reliance in medical devices.

Last week, DRAP’s Medical Devices Division had granted regulatory approval to the country’s first ICU ventilator named “i-Live.”

The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) had developed the life-support machine that will now be manufactured and supplied by the commission to hospitals in the country.

