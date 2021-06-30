DRAP Approves Another Made in Pakistan Ventilator

Posted 43 mins ago by Haroon Hayder

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has granted regulatory approval to another indigenously developed ICU ventilator.

Named as “PakVent-1,” the ventilator has been made by the National Engineering and Scientific Commission (NESCOM). The ventilator has a life expectancy of 10 years.

ALSO READ

Punjab Opens Indoor Dining & Cinemas

According to the official statement, DRAP’s Medical Devices Division, after thorough technical evaluation, has registered the life-support machine under DRAP Act 2012 for an initial period of five years.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz, has congratulated NESCOM and termed the development as a significant step towards self-reliance in medical devices.

ALSO READ

Facebook Releases its News Platform “Bulletin”

Last week, DRAP’s Medical Devices Division had granted regulatory approval to the country’s first ICU ventilator named “i-Live.”

The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) had developed the life-support machine that will now be manufactured and supplied by the commission to hospitals in the country.

Via Daily Times

Haroon Hayder

lens

Minal Khan Dazzles Fans In Beige Bridal Ensemble
Read more in lens

perspective

Arvelon Co-Founder Speaks on The “Fair” Complex in Pakistan [Interview]
Read more in perspective
close
>