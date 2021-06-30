Etihad Airways Extends Flight Suspension From Pakistan

Etihad Airways has announced that the suspension of passenger flights from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will remain active until 21st July 2021.

The airline made this decision following the UAE government’s updated directives to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

TRAVEL ALERT: Due to ongoing restrictions, all Etihad flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka remain suspended until 21 July. Read more: https://t.co/mjTAQ0uAS5 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Hvx1CZ7TTI — Etihad Airways (@etihad) June 29, 2021

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier told reporters that “Etihad will not be permitted to carry passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka or India. However, UAE nationals, diplomatic missions, official delegations, and golden visa holders are exempted from the UAE entry restrictions. These passengers will be subject to acceptance and quarantine conditions”.

In the meantime, the airline has stated that it will continue to operate flights to all four countries. According to the Khaleej Times, travel into Sri Lanka is not permitted from the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. But during this time, passengers may transit through these countries if they’re traveling via permitted origins across the globe.

Furthermore, cargo flights will continue to operate as usual in both directions.