PCB Officially Bids for Hosting Rights of Upcoming Major ICC Events

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed interest in hosting as many as six major ICC events within the next ten years. The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) event cycle from the year 2024 to 2031 contains twelve major events, including the ICC Champions Trophy, Cricket World Cup, T20 World Cup, and the World Test Championship Final.

PCB stated, “The ICC’s evaluation committee will now examine and evaluate the PCB as well as other members’ expression of interests and revert with their decision before the second phase of the event hosting process begins in September. The PCB remains hopeful that it will earn hosting rights of at least one event, which, in turn, will act as a great boost to Pakistan, which last staged an ICC event in 1996.”

Pakistan last hosted the 1996 World Cup final at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Pakistan was set to host the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup along with India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, but ICC decided not to hold any matches in the country due to the security situation.

The security situation in the country has massively improved and international teams have started touring the country once again.

Pakistan has recently started hosting major cricketing nations after a gap of almost a decade without any international cricket on home soil. Over the past few years, Pakistan has hosted the likes of Zimbabwe, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, and the World XI.

Pakistan is set to host England for two T20Is, scheduled to be played at National Stadium Karachi on 14 and 15 October. This will be England’s first tour of the country after a gap of 16 years.

Similarly, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have also expressed their interest in touring the country for a limited-overs series prior to the start of the 2021 T20 World Cup.