Google is Replacing All Android APK Apps With A New Format

Google Play has announced that new apps will be required to be listed in android’s all-new publishing format, called the Android App Bundle (AAB), from August onwards.

Moving forward, the AAB format will eventually replace APKs as the standard publishing format for apps across the Play Store.

ALSO READ

Realme to Team Up With Kodak For Its Next Flagship Phone

The all-new Android App Bundle optimizes app files for distribution across devices, depending on what language and configuration settings they support. The app size is 15 percent smaller, as compared to a standard APK. For what it’s worth, App Bundles require that apps should be no bigger than 150MB, thus making them faster to download coupled with faster installs and fewer uninstalls.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9D63S4ZRBls

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/9D63S4ZRBls?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/9D63S4ZRBlsActual comparison

url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9D63S4ZRBls

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/9D63S4ZRBls?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/9D63S4ZRBls



By default, the AAB format is open-source, which means that other stores will also be able to adopt it.

ALSO READ

GSMA Shows Concerns on New Levy on Calls

Established in May 2018, the Android App Bundle is being used by over 1 million apps. Some big names include the likes of Adobe, Duolingo, Gameloft, Netflix and Twitter. Some games and related apps in the top 1000 list also run on AAB.