Here’s Why Mohammad Rizwan Has Been Performing Brilliantly

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, revealed that the change in his batting position has helped him resurrect his career and is the main reason behind his stellar form over the past year.

ALSO READ

Mohammad Hafeez Reveals His Retirement Plans

Rizwan said that he was not able to perform according to the expectations in the early part of his career, but after being promoted to the top of the order and being provided with confidence by the team management, he has managed to turn his career around.

He added that he might have been dropped from the national team if he did not put in such performances and grab the opportunity with both hands.

The 29-year old also revealed the reason for the improvement in his power-hitting abilities. He said that he could not hit big shots consistently during the start of his career, but he received vital tips from senior cricketers and worked hard on this aspect of his game.

ALSO READ

Hasan Ali Eager to Perform Well in England

“I was fortunate enough to get tips from Mohammad Hafeez, Mushtaq Ahmed, and Shahid Afridi. Once Ramiz Raja was walking beside the nets, and he asked me to keep the head still, which helped me a lot,” Rizwan stated.

The wicket-keeper batsman is confident of continuing his red hot form with both the bat and behind the stumps in the upcoming limited-overs series against England. He said that he enjoyed playing and learned a lot about the conditions in Pakistan’s tour of England last year. He said that he is hopeful of putting in a similar kind of performance this time around as well.