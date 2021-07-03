Realme is Working With Kodak for its Next Flagship Phone: Leak

A new Realme flagship is coming soon and it might be the rumored GT Master Edition. Realme VP Xu Qi Chase has posted a hint on Weibo which shows an image taken from an unnamed Realme device.

The name of the device is blurred out in the image, but it also comes with a caption.

Notable tipster Digital Chat Station has hinted that Realme is partnering with established photography brands for its next flagship and the GT Master Edition will be the first to feature it.

Another popular tipster has hinted that this photography brand will be Kodak. The American photography giant filed for bankruptcy in 2012 and has since been working on hardware and software for commercial printing solutions.

Kodak launched its first smartphone called the IM5 in 2015 and also released the camera-focused Ektra a year later. This smartphone and digital camera hybrid went for sale sometime in 2017 for £450.

There is not much known about Kodak’s collaboration with Realme or the upcoming Realme GT Master Edition. However, since the teaser campaign has officially started, we expect to hear more in the upcoming weeks.