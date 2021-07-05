Wasim Akram Opens Up On Sharjeel Khan’s Weaknesses

Karachi Kings Team Director, Wasim Akram, believes that opener Sharjeel Khan still has a lot of shortcomings and needs to really work hard on his fitness and his fielding. Wasim believes that Sharjeel also needs to improve some aspects of his batting to become a regular in the national side.

ALSO READ

Wasim Akram Reveals Major Flaws in Babar Azam’s Game

Wasim said that the management at Karachi Kings knew that Sharjeel is a poor fielder and hence they tried to hide him in the field. He believes that Sharjeel’s poor fielding can cause crucial runs to his team.

“Yeah, he does [struggle in few areas of the game]. Obviously fielding, you have to hide him in the field. He immediately goes to short fine-leg when he is fielding,” Wasim remarked.

Wasim also advised Sharjeel to change his approach to the game and try to outsmart the opposition bowler. He said that as a bowler it is very easy to identify the weakness of Sharjeel and it will be very easy for the opposition bowlers to either get him out or choke down the run rate.

ALSO READ

England Announces its Squad for ODI Series Against Pakistan

“As a bowler, if you keep taking the ball away from him by bowling short of a good length, it becomes difficult for the batsman to score. Sharjeel doesn’t charge down the wicket, make room, or go towards the off-side while batting. I hope Sharjeel works on this,” Wasim said.

The 31-year old hard-hitting opener is currently a part of the national T20 squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against England. The three-match T20I series between the two nations will start after the conclusion of the ODI series. The first T20I is scheduled to be played on 16 July at Trent Bridge.