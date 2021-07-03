England Announces its Squad for ODI Series Against Pakistan

Current ODI World Champions, England, have announced their 16-man squad for the three-match ODI series against Pakistan. England has not made any changes from their squad for the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

England currently leads the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka by 2-0, with the third match scheduled to be played on Sunday 4 June.

Star players, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, and Ben Stokes have not yet fully recovered from their injuries and have not been called up to the squad once again. Meanwhile, Dawid Malan, who missed the ODI series against Sri Lanka due to family reasons has not returned to the squad as well. Tom Banton, who replaced Malan in the squad for the Sri Lanka series, retains his place in the squad.

Here is England’s 16-man ODI squad:

Eoin Morgan (c) Moeen Ali Johnny Bairstow Tom Banton Sam Billings Sam Curran Tom Curran Liam Dawson George Garton Liam Livingstone Adil Rashid Joe Root Jason Roy David Willey Chris Woakes Mark Wood

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and England is scheduled to be played between 8-13 July, with the first match scheduled to be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales.

Here is the schedule for the ODI series: