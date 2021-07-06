Karachi Board’s Chairman Announces to Retake Physics Paper

Chairman of Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK), Syed Sharaf Ali Shah, has announced to retake the physics paper from the students who could not attempt it yesterday.

Tenth-class examinations have started across Sindh. However, due to irregularities and poor management, the physics question paper could not reach many centers yesterday.

ALSO READ

Indian Woman Gets Her Eyesight Back After Receiving Coronavirus Vaccine[ n

Commenting on the development, the chairman of the matric board suspected central control officers (CCOs) behind this irregularity and announced to hold the exam again for the students who could not attempt physics paper due to the board’s mismanagement.

The chairman said that the students who could not take the paper yesterday would be accommodated in the retake exam. The new date of the exam will be announced after the completion of the remaining matriculation examinations.

ALSO READ

Ben Stokes to Captain New Squad With 9 Uncapped Players for Pakistan ODIs

It is to be noted that due to irregularities, the exam papers could not be collected in many schools while the question papers arrived late in many schools. The board had provided two extra hours for students to complete their papers where the examination started late.