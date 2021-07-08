FX Reserves Rise As Pakistan Receives $1.4 Billion Loan From China and World Bank

Posted 3 mins ago by ProPK Staff
Loans From China, World Bank | ProPakistani

The foreign exchange of Pakistan witnessed handsome inflows as the country received separate tranches of loans, including $1 billion from China and $440 million from the World Bank (WB).

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the foreign exchange reserves of the country surged to a record level of $24.4 billion by the week ending on July 2.

Though the inflows of foreign exchange recorded at over $1.4 billion, the net increase of reserves stood at $1.12 billion after the payment of debt servicing to various institutions. The bifurcation of the data reported that the foreign exchange level maintained by SBP stood at $17.2 billion, and the foreign exchange reserve held by commercial banks stood at $7.18 billion.

ALSO READ

Latest PIBs Auction Narrowly Misses Out on Targeted Financing

Recently, Pakistan raised $1 billon through Eurobonds. The consistent inflows of foreign exchange provided a comfortable position to reserve level, which will reflect on the macroeconomic indicators of the economy.

ProPK Staff

lens

Faysal Quraishi and the Gang Recreate His Viral Video
Read more in lens

perspective

Arvelon Co-Founder Speaks on The “Fair” Complex in Pakistan [Interview]
Read more in perspective
close
>