Wasim Akram Opens Up on Pakistans’s Humiliating Defeat Against England

Pakistan’s former captain, Wasim Akram, was baffled by the poor batting display by the Men in Green in the first ODI against England. Akram said that Pakistan’s batting unit looked clueless in front of the current ODI world champions, and this performance cannot be blamed on lack of practice.

ALSO READ

Here’s Pakistan’s Greatest ODI XI Based on ICC Rankings

Akram, who has been called upon as an expert by Ten Sports, talked about Pakistan’s poor performance during the show.

“I can’t say that this happened due to lack of practice as these guys have been playing PSL recently. I hope it’s just a one-off,” Akram stated.

Pakistan team was bundled out for 141 and suffered a humiliating nine wickets defeat at the hands of a makeshift England side in the first ODI. Pakistan opener, Fakhar Zaman, top-scored with 47 as the rest of the batting unit collapsed within 36 overs. English pacer, Saqib Mahmood, was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with impressive figures of 4/42.

ALSO READ

Former England Captain Labels Pakistan’s Performance as Pathetic

Akram believes that the batsmen entered the field without any proper planning and did not pay respect to the playing conditions. He was particularly unimpressed with opener, Imam-ul-Haq’s shot selection as he fell on the first ball of the match.

“Imam-ul-Haq played across the line on the very first ball. It was obvious that the bowlers will get some assistance early on, and he would have been better off if he had played the ball with a straight bat,” he said.