PIA Increases Ticket Prices for Local Flights by 114%

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other private airlines in the country have increased the ticket prices for domestic flights by up to 114 percent before Eid ul Azha.

According to the details, the airlines had been charging passengers Rs. 7,000 fare for flights from Karachi to Islamabad, and from Karachi to Lahore. However, a couple of weeks prior to Eidul Azha, the price for the one-way ticket from Karachi to Lahore has been increased to Rs. 13,000, and the price for the return ticket for flights between Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad has been increased to Rs. 25,000.

The increase in the prices of tickets has come almost a month after PIA announced a 40 percent reduction in the ticket prices for domestic flights.

These discounted rates had been introduced by PIA for domestic flights from Karachi to Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar on 12 June for the summer vacations.