Pandamart Launches in Lahore with a Mission to Generate an Ecosystem of Tech-Enabled Jobs

Disrupting the grocery delivery market space, foodpanda’s pandamart, an online shopping store in Pakistan, promises ultra-fast home delivery of over 10,000 everyday essential grocery, confectionery, and consumer goods items in 20 minutes. Available on the foodpanda app, pandamart has radically transformed the retail landscape in Pakistan.

Honourable MOC and Adviser to the PM for Commerce and Investment, Mr. Razak Dawood inaugurated a pandamart store in Islamabad where he was given a tour of the facility by Nauman Sikander, CEO foodpanda. National level investment opportunities, job creation, and delivery innovations were discussed as key benefits to the local economy during the visit.

Disrupting the traditional e-commerce space, pandamart uses location intelligence, identifying areas that would be most useful for consumers to fulfil their needs for daily essentials. Every item is sourced directly from the biggest national and international brands and is guaranteed to be fresh, authentic, and hygienic.

Addressing the press, CEO foodpanda, Nauman Sikander, said, “At foodpanda we strongly believe in democratizing the e-commerce opportunity. pandamart is the next phase in our mission to generate an ecosystem of tech-enabled jobs all over Pakistan.”

“With our expertise in technology and delivery operations, we will provide essential items to customers day or night, within 20 minutes, at their doorstep. This will not only save time and fuel cost but also minimize exposure to Covid-19,” he added.

During the visit, Mr Razak Dawood discussed the opportunities that such initiatives bring, including various investment opportunities, delivery innovations, employment, and business opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director Pandamart, Ibad Ahmed, said, “pandamart is the evolution of e-commerce into q-commerce. Traditional e-commerce delivers items in 3 to 5 days, with q-commerce and pandamart we can deliver them in as little as 20 minutes.”

“This speed and convenience holds immense potential for growth in Pakistan. Just as foodpanda revolutionized food delivery, pandamart will revolutionize grocery shopping in Pakistan,” he added.

foodpanda has launched over 25 pandamart outlets across Karachi and plans to expand its reach across the country with over 200 outlets over the next 2 years.