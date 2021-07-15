Babar Azam’s Responds to Shoaib Akhtar’s Controversial Comments

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, responded to the comments of the former speedster, Shoaib Akhtar, who said that the Pakistan national team lacks stars. Babar said that all the players involved in the squad always give their hundred percent regardless of the opponent or the situation.

Babar said that Akhtar might know better who is a star and who is not and refused to comment further on the matter.

“I think he [Shoaib Akhtar] doesn’t think so, but all the players are giving their 100 percent everywhere. I think you should ask him who a star is and who isn’t. I can’t argue or give comments on this,” Babar commented.

The 26-year old was disappointed at Pakistan’s bowling and fielding effort in the third ODI. He believes that Pakistan had put enough runs on the board to secure 10 points in the ICC World Cup Super League encounter but they were let down due to poor performance in the field.

Star batsman further commented that the team was not able to perform up to their ability and lost the series due to their own mistakes. He said that the team was not able to click on all fronts and was poor in all departments of the game.

Babar believes that the current crop of players has been good for Pakistan in the recent past and this poor series should not hamper their chances of representing the country. He said that he fully backs his team to bounce back and register important wins in the near future.