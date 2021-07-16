Vivo S10 Series Launched With 44MP Selfie and 108MP Back Cameras

Vivo has officially launched the all-new S10 series in China featuring the S10 and S10 Pro lineups. Both midrangers sport an impressive spec sheet under all that slim and flat design that Vivo loves to play with.

In highlights, the S10 lineup comes with a Dimensity 1100 chipset, huge 64MP/108MP primary camera sensors, 44W fast-charging and big storage.

Design and Display

For starters, the S10 siblings come with 6.44-inch Super AMOLEDs and 90Hz refresh rate. Both variants share a common 44MP + 8MP dual selfie shooter and quite interestingly, there’s a dual-LED flash on the top bezel.

Both phones feature an under-display fingerprint sensor and boot Origin OS based on Android 11 fresh out of the box.

Internals and Storage

The main chipset is a MediaTek MT6891Z Dimensity 1100 5G, which is one of the mid-level 5G-ready chipsets. This is paired with up to 8GB/12GB RAM and up to 128GB/256GM UFS 3.1 storage. There is no expandable storage in both phones.

Cameras

While most of the spec sheet looks identical on both sides, the only conclusive difference between the two is that the S10 Pro boasts a far superior 108MP main camera setting with 9:1 pixel binning, while the simple S10 opts for a 64MP main shooter.

Other than the above, both models sport 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro sensors.

Battery and Pricing

Both devices have a 4,050 mAh battery on board with support for 44W fast charging through a USB Type-C port.

The S10 is priced at $433 for the base 8GB/128GB variant and $464 for the 12GB/256GB device. As far as the S10 Pro is concerned, customers in China can get the 8GB/128GB variant for $618.

Both phones are expected to hit the market on 23rd July in Black, White, Lime and Gradient colors.

Vivo S10 and S10 Pro Specifications