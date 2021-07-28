HBL launches WhatsApp Banking Services Powered By E Ocean

HBL has launched WhatsApp Banking for its customers, enabling them to avail select banking services through the platform. The service is powered by E Ocean, a leading Cloud Communications provider.

HBL WhatsApp Banking solution facilitates one-to-one conversations with customers seamlessly, and responds to queries in real time in a secure way. Customers can simply send a message via WhatsApp to the HBL UAN number (021-111-111-425) and request for their account balance, acquire product information, inquire about Roshan Digital Account (RDA) Services, locate nearest ATMs and Branches and obtain responses to FAQs. Furthermore, RDA customers can also chat with live agents through this messaging application.

With the deployment of the WhatsApp Banking service, HBL has further solidified its customer-centric digital banking, and aims to develop a deeper understanding of customer needs to serve them better by offering intuitive banking solutions.

Abrar Ahmed Mir, Chief Innovation & Financial Inclusion Officer – HBL, commenting on the deployment, said,

We are happy to be partnering with eOcean for the deployment of the WhatsApp Banking service. This offering is a pivotal step in providing HBL’s customers, especially those who are frequent users of WhatsApp, seamless customer service through this Conversational Messaging platform. This is in line with the Bank’s focus on keeping our customers at the forefront of our digital transformation journey and continuing to empower them with hassle-free, convenient lifestyle options

Altaf Siddiqui, Director of Pre-sales and Products at E Ocean, said,