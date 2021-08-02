One of the prominent cities of Punjab – Jhelum marks the end of the Potohar Plateau, and it is situated beside the river Jhelum. The city can be easily accessed via GT Road and is renowned as a land of people with courage. The most renowned districts approximate to Jhelum include Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Gujranwala. This city also plays a significant role in the development of Pakistan.

For the convenience of the people of Jhelum, Graana.com, through this blog, introduces ‘Top 5 Locations to Rent a House under Rs30,000 in Jhelum’.

Shadab Colony

The first area on the list where a house can be acquired under Rs30,000 is Shadab Colony. Shadab Colony can prove a suitable locality for those looking to purchase a home for rent near Jhelum River. Some prominent localities situated near Shadab Colony are Dhoke Abdullah, Naya Mohalla, and Pira Ghaib. The locality can be accessed via Civil Lines road.

A 3-5 Marla house can easily be acquired between the range of Rs25000-Rs30000.

The notable features of the settled neighborhood include

Educational facilities, for example, Virtual University lies on Civil Lines road.

Availability of all the essential utilities

Transport facilities

Shamali Mohallah

Shamali Mohallah is situated next to Shadab Colony. The locality is also located near the bank of river Jhelum and is among the prominent localities of the city. The locality can be accessed from Civil Lines road – one of the central commercial hubs of the town.

A few of the notable features of the area are as follows

Availability of all the essential utilities

Presence of commercial area in the vicinity

Easy to access transport facilities

Availability of all the basic amenities

Bilal Town

One of the oldest towns situated beside Tahlianwala road, Bilal Town is one of the planned localities of the city. The locality has a settled neighborhood and can be easily accessed from any point in the city. The areas approximate to the locality include Gulshan Town, Tahlianwala, and Fozila Colony.

A few of the prominent features of the locality are;

Educational facilities can be easily accessed within the locality; for example, Bahria Foundation school and college is located within the vicinity

Transport facilities are readily available.

Jadda

Jadda is one of the renowned areas of the city and is popular for commercial activities. Jadda is also a famous bus stop on GT Road, and many people commute from this point of the town. The locality can be easily accessed via GT road while passing through Mujahidabad.

Some of the significant characteristics of the locality are

Educational facilities can be easily accessed in the locality; for example, Punjab Commerce College is located in the vicinity

All the essential utilities are available in the region

Transport facilities can be easily availed from the area

West Colony

The last area on the list is West Colony, situated adjacent to Jhelum Cantonment and can be easily accessed via Tufail Road. The areas approximate to West Colony include Doctor’s Colony and Main Cantonment. Similarly, Combined Military Hospital (CMH) is also inaccurate to the vicinity.

A few of the significant characteristics of the locality are as follows

Health facilities can be easily accessed; for example, CMH is situated close to West Colony

Transport facilities can be easily accessed from the locality

Educational institutes

