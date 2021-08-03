Punjab Imposes Smart Lockdown in Four Districts

The Punjab government has imposed a smart lockdown in four districts of the province, including Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad, as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the country.

The virus-related restrictions will come into effect from Tuesday, 3 August, and will remain effective till the 31st of this month.

The provincial government said that the decision to re-impose restrictions was in line with the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) instructions which came after reviewing the worsening situation of the pandemic in the country.

As per the notification, issued on Monday, 2 August, business activities will be allowed to operate till 08:00 pm.

The following will remain closed:

Gatherings: All types of indoor gatherings, including cultural, musical/religious/miscellaneous events, have been banned until 31 August. However, outdoor gatherings shall be allowed for a maximum of 400 individuals under strict protocols.

Shrines: The shrines and holy sites will remain closed in these cities.

Dining: Indoor dining is banned, while outdoor dining is allowed until 10 pm. Restaurants can offer takeaway and delivery services 24 hours a day.

Weddings/Functions: Indoor weddings shall be banned from 8 August 2021, while outdoor functions would be allowed with a maximum of 400 guests under strict COVID-19 protocols. All outdoor activities have to be finished by 10 pm.

Cinemas: There shall be a complete closure of cinemas.

Sports: All contact sports, including, Karate, Boxing, Martial Arts, Rugby, Water Polo, Kabaddi, and Wrestling, are banned.

Gyms: Only vaccinated people can go to the gyms.

Office Hours: All public and private offices will be allowed to operate during regular office hours. However, the attendance level is reduced from 100 percent to 50 percent.

Recreation: All amusement parks, i.e., water sports and swimming pools, shall remain closed, while public parks will remain open under strict COVID-19 protocols.

Tourism: The policy of controlled tourism for vaccinated individuals will continue.

Note that industrial and agricultural activities and establishments are exempted from the lockdown.

The following services/businesses/sectors will remain open throughout:

Pharmacies/medical stores, medical facilities, and vaccination centers, petrol pumps, tandoors, bakeries, milk/dairy shops, food

Takeaways and e-commerce/Courier/Postal services and utility services (Electricity, Natural Gas, Internet, Cellular Networks/Telecom, Call Centers, Media).

Auto workshops, Oil Depots, and all kinds of mandis, including grain, fruit, cattle, and vegetable mandis.

Saturdays and Sundays will be observed as ‘closed days,’ and all business and commercial activities will remain closed on the weekends except for essential services, i.e., hospitals, pharmacies, vaccination centers, etc.