UAE is Using A New Anti-Viral Medicine for COVID-19 With 99.5% Success Rate

The UAE was one of the first countries in the world to receive a consignment of Sotrovimab, one of the most successful anti-viral medicine in treating mild to moderate COVID-19 cases.

According to Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Executive Director of UAE’s External Therapeutic Services, Sotrovimab prevents complications leading to death by 97% and ICU admissions by 99.5%.

The anti-viral drug also brings down hospitalization by 20% while it enables the patients to recover in less than 14 days at a rate of 99% after taking it.

So far, 13,000 people in the UAE including adults, pregnant women, and children aged 12 and above who were at risk of developing severe symptoms of COVID-19 have received Sotrovimab.

Dr. Noura pointed out that UAE’s national authorities, in cooperation with the health sector, have made all possible efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic since the start of the crisis by implementing a proactive plan.

She urged eligible individuals to get vaccinated at the earliest to protect themselves, their families, and the community from the Coronavirus while supporting the national efforts aimed at achieving herd immunity.