Bank Alfalah Launches Alfa Payment Gateway to Facilitate E-commerce Payments

Pakistan’s premier financial institution, Bank Alfalah, has introduced a simple, secure, and innovative online payment gateway to facilitate the acceptance of online payment transactions for a variety of e-commerce needs.

APG is a comprehensive solution for all digital payments needs that an online business might have. Alfa Payment Gateway’s (APG) key offerings include:

Instant Digital On-boarding No Set-up Cost or Annual Fee Lowest per Transaction Charges Multiple Payment Modes – All Bank Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Alfalah Accounts & Wallets 3D Secure and Fraud Management Merchant Financing

Bank Alfalah has transformed the merchant on-boarding process by making it digital end-to-end and hassle-free where merchants can be on-boarded and can collect payments instantly.

APG is designed for all types of e-commerce merchants, corporates, SMEs, and home-based businesses. Furthermore, to cater to the needs of merchants doing businesses on social media platforms and those who do not have a website or app, a ‘Pay by Link’ invoicing system has been developed to enable them to collect payments digitally.

The platform is also technology agnostic, enabling simplified integrations via plug-ins for platforms such as WooCommerce, Magento, OpenCart, PrestaShop, and Shopify. A powerful merchant portal with user-friendly interfaces, analytical tools, and refund/chargeback management is also available.

Commenting on the development, Atif Bajwa, CEO Bank Alfalah, stated, “The scope of digital banking and e-commerce is growing quite rapidly in Pakistan with customers gravitating towards online channels in significant numbers.”

“The Alfa Payment Gateway is a fully digital solution for e-commerce sites, social media stores, and other businesses to integrate online payment collection through the support of Bank Alfalah’s distinct product portfolio,” he added.

To register, merchants can simply visit https://merchants.bankalfalah.com/MerchantSignUp/. For further assistance, they can call Bank Alfalah at 111-225-111, drop an email at [email protected], or visit the Bank Alfalah website.