Pakistan Exports to Key Destinations Increased in July 2021: Razak

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood, took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that Pakistan’s exports increased significantly to key destinations, including the US, UK, China, and Europe.

He wrote, “Further to my tweet on exports in July 2021, we wish to inform that in terms of market, our exports increased to the U.S, the U.K, China, The Netherlands, Spain, Italy, and Bangladesh compared to July 2020.”

“In terms of products, exports of Garments, Home Textiles, Jerseys, Fruits & Vegetables, Ethyl Alcohol, Stockings & socks, Maize and Plastics increased during July 2021 compared with July 2020,” the adviser informed.

On the other hand, the exports of Rice, Meat, Cement, Tents, decreased, he added.

During the first month of the current financial year FY21-22, July 2021, Pakistan’s exports have grown by 17.3 percent, to $2.35 billion. This figure is up from $2 billion exports recorded in July 2020 and are the highest ever exports in the month of July.