FIA Seals Fake Nursing Institute in Islamabad

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle in Islamabad is continuing its efforts to crack down on individuals involved in the issuance of fraudulent and unregistered nursing and technical degrees.

In an operation led by Deputy Director Afzal Khan Niazi of the agency, the Hafeez Institute of Nursing in Islamabad was sealed. This action followed a complaint from Team Pakistan Nursing Council regarding the institution’s involvement in issuing fake and unregistered nursing degrees.

The raid, conducted in Sector G-15 of Islamabad, resulted in the seizure of nursing admission forms and other incriminating evidence.

Officials stated that the college was not registered with the Pakistan Nursing Council, and the accused had established a fake institution to issue nursing degrees.

The federal agency registered a case against the owners for their involvement in the matter. It was also revealed that the accused had been issuing counterfeit nursing diplomas, degrees, and nursing cards to unsuspecting citizens in exchange for substantial sums of money.

The accused individuals also utilized advertisements for publicity purposes. However, the fake institution lacked a faculty and had no affiliation with any hospital for clinical practice. Despite these shortcomings, the college had been admitting students since 2022.

The accused falsely claimed affiliation with the College Trade Testing Board Peshawar, which was found to be illegal. As a result, a case has been registered against the accused, and efforts are underway to apprehend them.