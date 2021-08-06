Experts Call for Booster Dose for Vaccinated People Amid Rising Reinfection Cases

COVID-19 reinfection among vaccinated people in Punjab is on the rise, a small-scale study that analyzed 140 Coronavirus patients being treated in different public sector hospitals has revealed.

According to the study, 10% of the 140 patients have been reinfected despite being fully vaccinated against Coronavirus while the remaining patients are unvaccinated. Most of the reinfected vaccinated people are frontline healthcare workers of government hospitals.

In this regard, the Corona Experts Advisory Group (CEAG) also met on Thursday. During the meeting, CEAG Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Shaukat, expressed concerns over the findings of the study and proposed a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for all vaccinated healthcare workers because of their exposure to the virus.

He said that fully vaccinated healthcare workers must be administered a booster dose three to six months after receiving the two doses of the vaccine, adding that it would increase their antibodies levels to reduce the risk of reinfection or complications after contracting the disease.

The CEAG meeting was also told that the World Health Organization (WHO) has not yet recommended a booster dose of Coronavirus vaccine for the vaccinated people. However, some countries have already employed this practice to further boost the immunity of vaccinated people.

Dean King Edward Medical College, Prof. Saqib Saeed, Director Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC), Dr. Mushtaq Sulehrya, Additional Secretaries (Technical) from both Primary and Secondary Healthcare Departments, and other medical experts also attended the meeting and supported the idea of booster COVID-19 vaccine dose for fully vaccinated healthcare workers.