CDA Launches Citizen Inspection Survey to Transform Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched the “Citizen Inspection Survey” to seek the feedback of the citizens to address the problems facing them.

In an official statement, the CDA said that the survey has been launched as part of an effort to transform Islamabad by further improving services delivery.

The Citizen Inspection Survey starts with recording basic information of the citizens such as name, CNIC, location, sector, and email.

It then records their opinion on aspects such as the condition of roads, street lights, parks, drainage, nullahs, sewerage, sanitation, cleanliness, plantation, and green belts.

The Citizen Inspection Survey comes after CDA was widely criticized for its failure to take notice of encroachment by an illegal housing society which recently caused urban flooding in the E-11 sector.

A mother and her child, both residents of street 2 of sector E-11/2, had drowned after gushing water entered their basement as a result of a torrential monsoon downpour last month.