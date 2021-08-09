Wahab Riaz Ruled Out of The Hundred After Just 1 Match

Pakistan’s left-arm fast bowler, Wahab Riaz has been ruled out of ‘The Hundred’ after suffering a back injury. Wahab, who was picked up by Trent Rockets in the replacement draft, could only manage to play one match in the competition before being ruled out.

Riaz made an excellent debut in the competition as he picked up 4 wickets for 30 runs in 20 balls and helped the Trent Rockets win their fourth match in the tournament. Riaz became only the fourth bowler in the tournament to pick up four or more wickets.

Initially, Riaz was ruled out of last night’s match between Trent Rockets and Oval Invincibles, but after an MRI scan, it was revealed that Riaz will be ruled out of action for 5-10 days after suffering from a back niggle, thus ruling him out of the competition altogether.

Earlier, the 36-year old was unable to participate in the competition due to visa issues. He had been sent back to Pakistan from Heathrow airport due to his ineligible visa. Wahab traveled back to the UK last week after resolving the issue.

Riaz, along with fellow fast bowler, Mohammad Amir, were the only two Pakistani players taking part in the inaugural edition of the competition.