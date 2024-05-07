Inquiry Report on Track and Trace System Blames Former FBR Chairman for Poor Administrative Oversight

The five-member inquiry committee led by Secretary Finance Imdad Ullah Bosal to probe the Track and Trace System (TTS) has found the former Chairman Federal Board of Revenue, former Member Inland Revenue Operations, and Project Director guilty of poor implementation of TTS.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister Secretariat, the prime minister chaired a high-level meeting regarding the track and trace system. The system was designed to monitor production in cigarette, fertilizer, and cement factories in the country, identify counterfeit products, and curb smuggling.

According to the premier, the country’s economy has suffered due to poor planning and negligence in the implementation of TTS.

The report of the inquiry committee formed to identify the officers guilty of negligence in the implementation of TTS was submitted to the prime minister. The prime minister inquired why important clauses were neglected in the implementation of such an important national plan.

According to the inquiry report, the then Project Director and Member Operations Inland Revenue were found guilty of this negligence adding that the main responsibility for this serious mistake is placed on the officers working in the same positions later.

According to the report, the then Chairman FBR was held responsible for poor administrative oversight.

According to the statement, the prime minister has directed concerned departments to take strict departmental action against those guilty of this serious negligence.

The premier has also directed that FBR should revise the agreement with the licensee immediately besides provisions regarding third-party audit and alternative dispute resolution systems should also be included in the agreement.

The prime minister appreciated the performance of the inquiry committee for compiling a comprehensive report.

Federal Ministers Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahad Khan Cheema, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jahanzeb Khan, Chairman FBR Malik Amjad Zubair Towana, and senior officials participated in the meeting. The members of the inquiry committee including Finance Secretary Imdad Bosal, Owais Kundi, Nauman Khalid, and Babar Majeed Bhatti were also present in the meeting.