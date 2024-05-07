PM Urges Japanese Companies to Invest In Pakistan’s Automobile Industry

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday urged Japanese companies to take full advantage of the vast potential for investment in the automobile industry of Pakistan.

The premier made these remarks during a meeting with a high-level Japanese business delegation in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

The prime minister underscored the need to further promote the decades-long trade and investment ties between the two countries in different sectors. He said problems faced by Japanese industrialists and businessmen in expanding their businesses in Pakistan will be resolved within a week through a committee formed for this purpose.

On the occasion, the Japanese delegation said the investment-focused approach and measures taken by the incumbent government will enhance investors’ confidence and increase the country’s exports.

Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan who accompanied the delegation, informed the prime minister that a delegation of 20 well-known Japanese companies will visit Pakistan in July this year.

He said this would prove to be a milestone for the promotion of investment and trade between the two countries.