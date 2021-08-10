Telenor Pakistan Empowering Students and Teachers to Shape Digital Learning

Building upon its efforts to innovate the country’s education system, Telenor Pakistan has partnered with Noon Academy to improve the students’ online learning experience. Under this partnership, K-12 students across the country will be provided with data rewards to incentivize their learning on the noon platform.

This partnership comes as a result of last year’s education challenges that affected students all over the country as schools remained shut. Noon provides quality education free of cost to around 10 million students across the MENA region, including 1.2 million in Pakistan.

Telenor Pakistan takes pride in its rapid, ongoing progress in removing roadblocks to online learning by enabling STEM, language learning, and exam preparation. The company’s vast education portfolio grows at phenomenal rates and is projected to rise to even greater heights this year.

As the students sign up and attend a complete lecture, a data reward will be posted against the number.

Telenor Pakistan’s Chief Operating Officer, Khurrum Ashfaque, commented, “By working together and creating collaborations with partners like Noon we can reduce the gap in the resources available to over 40 million K-12 students around Pakistan.”

“We aim to motivate young minds to tackle today’s education obstacles while Noon equips them to counter tomorrow’s challenges with the latest 21st-century skills. Together, we aim to optimize new technologies to upskill our youth and ensure that learning and upskilling never stops,” he added.

Noon Global’s Manager Director of Emerging Markets, Umair Babar Chishti, commented, “Noon is a global mission to make learning fun and engaging while at the same time providing free of cost access to the top teachers across the globe. Our partnership with Telenor Pakistan helps us incentivize students in Pakistan to see first-hand how the online learning experience can be extremely amazing and beneficial.”

Through this partnership between Telenor Pakistan and Noon, both organizations aim to increase the adoption of this free-of-cost initiative by making online learning accessible and boosting student learning with the help of data rewards.

This collaboration has the potential to democratize access to quality education at scale across Pakistan by removing barriers like tuition and data costs for students.