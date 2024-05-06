CM Maryam Nawaz’s Deepfake Video Goes Viral

Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, has become the latest victim of deepfake as a disrespectful video of her went viral on social media. The TikTok video portrays Maryam Nawaz, dressed in a police uniform, partaking in a dance sequence with two accompanying backup dancers. However, subsequent investigations have unearthed the video’s fraudulent nature, tracing its origins to sophisticated deepfake technology.

Despite its initial proliferation and apparent authenticity, closer examination has revealed the footage to be a product of digital manipulation, with Maryam Nawaz’s likeness seamlessly superimposed onto the original dancer.

Originally surfaced on TikTok a mere two days prior, the video’s dissemination prompted numerous viewers to mistakenly perceive it as a genuine depiction of Maryam Nawaz’s participation in a dance performance. Notably, Maryam Nawaz had been previously photographed attending a police graduation ceremony, clad in uniform, a set of images that circulated extensively online.

However, forensic analysis of the video swiftly debunked its legitimacy, highlighting telltale signs of digital tampering indicative of deepfake technology. The intricacy of the manipulation allowed for a seamless integration of Maryam Nawaz’s image into the pre-existing footage, perpetuating the illusion of authenticity.

The video’s genesis can be traced to a TikTok user identified as Nabeel Khattak, who initially shared the fabricated content via his account “@Nabeelptitiger2”. Subsequently, the video proliferated across various social media platforms, accompanied by diverse musical overlays.

This incident marks the latest encounter between Maryam Nawaz and deepfake technology, following a similar episode in 2023 where a digitally altered video purportedly depicted her delivering a controversial speech laden with contentious statements.