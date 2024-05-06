Pakistan Moves to Top of the Table After Thrashing Korea in Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2024

Pakistan secured their second victory in the group stage of the Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament by defeating Korea with an impressive display. The Shaheens clinched their second victory in the group stage, with a decisive 4-0 victory.

The game kicked off with intense action right from the start. Hannan Shahid, showing remarkable form, scored the opening goal for Pakistan, setting the tone for the rest of the match.

At the start of the second half, Arshad Liaquat demonstrated his finesse by adding a brilliant field goal to Pakistan’s tally, doubling their lead and putting Korea on the defensive. The momentum stayed with Pakistan as they dominated possession and controlled the pace of the game.

Midway through the second half, Ghazanfar Ali extended Pakistan’s lead with another remarkable field goal, showcasing the team’s versatility and depth in attack. Despite Korea’s attempts to counterattack, Pakistan’s defence held firm, denying them any clear chances.

As the match went into the final quarter, Sufyan Khan sealed the victory for Pakistan by converting a penalty corner with precision and power. The final scoreline of 4-0 reflected Pakistan’s dominance in the game.

This victory comes on the heels of Pakistan’s earlier triumph against Malaysia, where they clinched a narrow 5-4 win with a dramatic last-minute goal by Abu Mahmood.

With two consecutive wins under their belt, Pakistan’s hockey team is poised for a strong showing in the remainder of the tournament.

The Shaheens will face Japan on May 7 in their next group stage match following this they will battle for three points against Canada on May 8 and will take on New Zealand on May 10 in the final group stage match. ‘

The top two teams will qualify for the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Tournament.