Azam Khan Urges Pakistan Fans to be Patient With Him

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter Azam Khan highlighted the pressures of international cricket while expressing his determination to establish himself in the Pakistan T20 setup despite recent challenges.

The 25-year-old cricketer, known for his powerful batting prowess, has faced criticism after scoring just 29 runs in 8 T20 matches for Pakistan. His journey was further interrupted when he was ruled out of the recent New Zealand series due to a calf muscle injury.

During the press conference in Lahore, Azam Khan acknowledged the difficulties he encountered early in his international career and requested the fans to be patient with him. “We are not robots that you press a button and we start performing,” he stated, highlighting the demands and pressures that come with representing the national team.

Azam, the son of legendary cricketer Moin Khan, emphasized the need for time and patience to settle into the demanding world of international cricket. “If given an opportunity, I will try to give my best” he asserted, reflecting on the steep learning curve he has faced since making his debut.

Despite his setbacks, Azam remains resolute and optimistic about his prospects while showcasing his willingness to bat anywhere in the order according to the plan of the team management, “I try to take advantage of the opportunity. If management sends me to any position, I am ready to bat.”

Azam Khan’s career so far reflects the trials and tribulations that often accompany the early stages of an international career for a cricketer.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the 18-man squad on Thursday where they also selected Azam Khan in the middle order as a power hitter for the Ireland and England series but it remains to be seen whether he will make the T20 World Cup 2024 squad or not.