Sindh Govt Resumes Work on BRT Red Line Project

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 6, 2024 | 1:52 pm

Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced that the Sindh government has resumed work on the BRT Red Line project.

The provincial minister announced this during a visit to the Red Line site. He explained that the project’s delay was due to the necessary relocation of utility services, but assured that the provincial government would prevent any further delays in its execution.

Responding to a question, the Transport Minister admitted that the expenses related to infrastructure development for buses often exceed the actual cost of the buses themselves.

Memon also acknowledged the hurdles faced in running the People’s Bus Service, particularly due to electricity load shedding by K-Electric. He revealed that they are discussing with the power company to address these issues.

>