PTCL Group Gears Up to Celebrate the 75th Independence Day Of Pakistan

Grand-scale preparations are afoot at PTCL and Ufone for celebrating the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with national zeal and fervor. The PTCL Group has launched a week-long employee engagement program in connection with the national day leading up to the main event on the 14th of August.

The employee engagement program that commenced earlier this week will help the PTCL Group join nationwide celebrations, besides strengthening its unique standing as the national telecom carrier. To kick off the independence week, flags and badges were distributed amongst PTCL and Ufone staff across the country as they resumed office at the start of the week.

The employee engagement activities will be held virtually in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and the PTCL Group staff has been encouraged to participate along with family members, especially children to help educate them about the true meaning and significance of independence.

The group will celebrate its cultural diversity and acceptance by showcasing different regional cultures in fun-filled activities.

The main event will be held on the 14th of August at the PTCL Headquarters in Islamabad, where the CEO of PTCL Group and senior management, along with few employees, will attend the flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony.

The PTCL Headquarters and the Ufone tower will be fully illuminated in green and white colors of the national flag on 13th and 14th August, and a special fireworks show will follow at night at the PTCL Headquarters to end the celebrations on a ‘bright’ note.