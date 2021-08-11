Xiaomi Mi TV 6 OLED Announced With Smaller Bezels and Thinner Frame

Xiaomi’s recent launch event showcased several major announcements and one of them was the Mi TV 6 OLED. This is the third generation of OLED TVs from Xiaomi, but it features a cheaper price tag despite all the improvements.

ALSO READ

Xiaomi Was the Biggest 5G Android Phone Maker in Q2 2021

The Mi TV 6 OLED features a thinner body and smaller bezels than before and even better heat dissipation.

The TV has a 4K OLED screen with a 97% screen-to-body ratio thanks to the smaller bezels. It supports 10-bit colors, MEMC, 1ms response time, Delta E2 color accuracy, and covers 98.5% of the P3 color gamut. It also features hardware-level anti-blue light filters for eye protection.

That’s not all as the display also supports HDR content, HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG.

As for audio, the TV comes with four dual-channel 12.5W speakers with each having its own low frequency and high-frequency settings. These speakers have been certified by the IMAX Enhanced Audio and Video certification.

In terms of hardware, the TV packs 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with the MediaTek 9638 chipset.

The Mi TV 6 OLED will be available in two sizes, 55-inches, and 65-inches which will cost $879 and $1188 respectively. Both will go for sale in China next week.