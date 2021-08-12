Agency21 International Welcomes Wasim Akram as its Brand Ambassador

One of Pakistan’s leading real estate agencies, Agency21 International, has partnered with Wasim Akram signing him as its official brand ambassador.

“I welcome Mr. Wasim Akram onboard and look forward to working together to bring a sustainable change for the prosperity of this sector,” said Sharjeel A. Ehmer, Director Agency21.

While addressing the ceremony, the sportsman turned celebrity, Wasim Akram, expressed his delight in joining Agency21 International’s journey to alter the real estate image in Pakistan by providing unprecedented services in this sector.

A subsidiary of the Imarat Group of Companies, Agency 21 International was launched with a mission to change the real estate image, entering the market with an idea to introduce a system of transparent and efficient property transactions powered by digital technology.

The service provider has introduced services covering purchasing a property and providing a complete legal cover to its customers. With Wasim Akram as a brand ambassador, Agency21 International hopes to take the partnership to the next level in completely altering the real estate landscape of Pakistan.