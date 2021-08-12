Met Office Issues Warning for Urban Floods and Landslides

Another spell of torrential rainfall and subsequent flash floods, urban floods, and landslides in urban areas is expected all over the country from 12-15 August.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), flash flooding could occur in nullahs of Shangla, Buner, Batgram, Mansehra, Balakot, Abbottabad, Swat, Kohistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, and Narowal.

Urban flooding is expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Peshawar while landslides are anticipated in vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecast period

In this regard, PMD has also advised the national and all provincial disaster management authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.